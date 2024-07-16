Justin Jefferson Ruled Father of Ex Girlfriend Andrea Galea’s Baby Girl After Allegedly Pressuring Her to Abort Child

Justin Jefferson received the final ruling regarding his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Galea’s, child. The judge’s final verdict declared the Vikings wide receiver as the baby girl's father. Earlier this year, it was reported that Jefferson was putting pressure on Galea to abort the child.

According to Daily Mail’s Alex Raskin, Jefferson and Galea have been given joint legal custody of the child. The couple wanted to get the paternity test to prove their claims in the lawsuit. After over six months of arguments and debates, the NFL star has been ruled as the father.

Also Read: Justin Jefferson Agrees to 4-Year Contract Worth USD 140 Million With Vikings; Becomes Highest-Paid Non-QB

Justin Jefferson is a father now

Andrea Galea accused Jefferson of pushing her to abort the child during her pregnancy in 2023. Daily Mail’s report suggests that Jefferson’s attorney refused to comment on that accusation. Galea chose to give birth to the child and filed a paternity lawsuit later. Jefferson and Galea’s child, Stella, was born in December last year.

The couple agreed on a paternity test. She was trying to get financial support and healthcare coverage for her daughter from Jefferson. But the WR wanted to prove that the child wasn’t his. Daily Mail says the two parties have agreed on an interim child support obligation. None of the details about the agreement have been revealed.

Daily Mail revealed that Justin and Andrea must follow some rules per their agreement. Judge Aldo J Russo has ordered the parents to remain in contact with each other about the child. Jefferson face-times his daughter when Galea recently went on a trip to Italy.

Advertisement

Further, Daily Mail’s report suggested that the couple is not allowed to use intermediaries. They are required to talk directly with each other in a civil manner. Communication about the child's health, education, and well-being should be non-derogatory and non-harassing. Both parents have to respond to the communication within six hours of receiving the message.

Also Read: Justin Jefferson Reveals True Feelings About Kirk Cousins Leaving Vikings in NFL Free Agency

Justin Jefferson and Andrea Galea’s relationship history

Justin and Jefferson dated from 2019 to April 2023. Their love rekindled after a while, and they reconnected. Andrea claimed that Jefferson impregnated her in April 2023. Jefferson filed a lawsuit in January to prevent Galea from publicly sharing information about the child.

Andrea Galea hasn’t shared any photos of the infant since May 5. The NFL star included his conversations with Galea about handling pregnancy in his file. The chats showed Jefferson asking Galea if she was okay with giving birth. He even asked her if she took any pills to end the pregnancy. Justin even called Galea annoying and blamed her behavior for changing his number.

Also Read: Why Is Justin Jefferson JEALOUS of LSU Teammates JaMarr Chase and Joe Burrow? Vikings Star Reveals