Justin Verlander and Wife Kate Upton Soak Up the Sun Along With Gerrit Cole’s Partner Amy Amid Astros Star’s Injury

Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton were seen enjoying themselves on a summer outing with Amy Cole, Gerrit Cole's wife. On Sunday, the three of them went on a boat. Bailey and Peter McCarthy, who are married, threw a private event on Sunday afternoon.

Cole shared two Instagram stories of the hosts and other guests having a fantastic time on the boat adventure. Kate and Amy's friend shared the photos with the following caption:

“I think it’s fly when girls stop by for the summer.”



Kate Upton and Amy Cole, longtime friends, have stepped up to the stadiums to support their husbands. Justin Verlander is still on the disabled list, undergoing rehabilitation, while Gerrit Cole has begun to make progress with the Yankees after missing much of the current season.

Cole had acquired edema and a throwing elbow issue after only one start during spring training, forcing him to miss more than two months of action. Meanwhile, Verlander had been out for the first three weeks due to a throwing shoulder injury.

Justin Verlander's latest injury update

Oh, okay. Justin Verlander is slated to throw another bullpen session on Saturday as he continues to recover from neck problems that placed him on the disabled list a month ago.

According to Houston manager Joe Espada, Verlander and Luis Garcia are slated to throw before the second game of the Astros' series in Seattle. The 41-year-old Verlander has been sidelined since June 9 and is slated to throw about 25 pitches. Espada expressed hope that Verlander will be able to raise his energy throughout this session.

Advertisement

“Last time he threw his side he threw all of his pitches, so hopefully there will be more intensity behind these pitches,” Espada said.

Verlander has a 3-2 record with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts for Houston this season. He missed the first 20 games of the season with inflammation in his right shoulder before making his debut on April 19.

Garcia is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Garcia did not throw a scheduled bullpen session last week, but Espada did not consider it a setback. Garcia had surgery in May 2023.

According to PEOPLE, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander met while shooting a commercial in 2012. They dated for a couple of years before getting engaged before of the 2016 baseball season.

Although Verlander proposed secretly, the pair waited a month to officially announce their engagement, which took place at the 2016 Met Gala, when Upton proudly showed her diamond ring on the red carpet. They later married in an outdoor ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017. With the couple now enjoying it will be interesting to see how Verlander performs once he returns.

Advertisement

Also Read: Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton Cannot Wait as She Excitedly Talks About Hosting New Reality TV Show Dress My Tour