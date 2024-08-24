Justin Verlander’s Model Wife Kate Upton Reveals What She’ll Never Do to Be in Shape; Discloses Premium Fuel

Kate Upton is all about looking great from the inside out. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, businesswoman, and mother told Fox News Digital that she has acquired several healthy habits over the years, some of which are surprisingly easy.

"Inside-out beauty is a big part of who I am," said the 32-year-old. But there is one thing she refuses to do to maintain her famous figure. "I don’t believe in calorie counting. I believe in having high-end ingredients, so you’re giving yourself premium fuel.”

“For me, food is fuel, and what you’re putting in your body is what your body is going to give back to you. So if you’re looking for energy, a better mood… or strength, you need to know what you’re putting in your body. It’s not just about counting calories."

Also Read: Kate Upton Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into With Justin Verlander: 'Being a Baseball Wife Is Absolutely Insane'

Upton, a co-founder of the canned drink business Vosa Spirits, stated that she loves to stock up on fresh, organic products to look and feel her best. However, this entails making some changes to her routine.

"It’s about having high-end ingredients and really staying consistent with how you treat yourself," she said. "I always look to eat organic. Vegetables are a big part of my diet. I also really like lean protein. Once you detox from preservatives and refined sugar, your body will tell you what it needs."

Advertisement

When it comes to breaking a sweat, Upton says she "doesn't believe in trends." It's important to choose the perfect training regimen for your preferences and lifestyle and stick to it.

"I believe in staying consistent," she explained. "I do weight-based workouts to stay active in my life. I’m also walking my dogs. I always try to keep moving instead of killing myself. I try to stay consistent and make it part of my lifestyle. And I think that when you’re trying to get fit, your mental health is a big part of that."

Forbes reported in October that Upton's work at Vosa Spirits will include hands-on development of new tastes as well as participation in package design and marketing initiatives. Upton stressed the importance of the libation in line with her healthy practices. It is also located in Michigan, her native state.

"I pay attention to what I put in my body," she explained. "I cared about a preservative-free formula. [Also], high-quality ingredients mean fewer hangovers. And I love the synergy of it all. I’m from Michigan, the brand’s from Michigan and the manufacturing’s in Grand Rapids. It felt like a right fit for me."

Advertisement

Upton has a lot on her plate these days. She is on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The magazine is commemorating its 60th year. Upton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2011 when she won Rookie of the Year. She made her first solo cover in 2012 and did it again the next year. She first featured on the flip cover in 2014 and returned in 2017.

Upton encourages her fans to prioritize their mental health so that they can look and feel their best. It's a lesson she learned along the road.

Also Read: When Justin Verlander’s Kate Upton Shut Down Rumors About Dating Rapper Diddy