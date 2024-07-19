Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton Cannot Wait as She Excitedly Talks About Hosting New Reality TV Show Dress My Tour

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, is gearing up for another project, a reality show about to premiere in just a few days. The American model and actress is all set to host a fashion designer show, Dress My Tour.

As many as eleven contestants will be seen competing against each other while they create looks for music icons. Expressing her happiness about being a part of the show, Upton went on to share that she could not wait for the show to begin. Let’s uncover what she recently has to say!

Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton is excited for Dress My Tour

Kate Upton recently revealed her excitement for the upcoming fashion reality show Dress My Tour. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her from her interview with ABC Media with a caption expressing her eagerness for the series.

She wrote, “Dress My Tour premieres July 23rd on @hulu and I can’t wait for everyone to see it! These talented 11 designers compete to create looks worthy of the world’s biggest names in music!”

It is important to note that in addition to the 32-year-old model, Marina Toybina and Laurieann Gibson will join the judging panel. Moreover, the contestants will create unique designs for famous names, including JoJo Siwa and Toni Braxton.

The show is set to premiere on OTT on Hulu on July 23, 2024. Fans can watch ten unscripted episodes of it with the winner ultimately taking home $100,000.

Apart from her remarks on her reality show, Upton recently also discussed her personal life, including her husband and daughter, through various mediums.

Kate Upton talks about how it is to be MLB player Justin Verlander’s wife and how their daughter Genevieve is mostly like her dad

These days, Upton is in the news for all the good reasons. She recently revealed how being a baseball player’s wife can be challenging. She also admitted that when she fell in love with the Houston Astros’s pitcher, she did not know how hectic an MLB event calendar could be.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model then mentioned that given her husband's extremely busy schedule, she sometimes did not even get to see her husband for months.

Moreover, in one of her interviews with People, Upton disclosed that her daughter, Genevieve, is more like her dad and the father-daughter duo are big rule followers. On the contrary, she is not.

