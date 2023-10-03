Jusuf Nurkić asks why ‘everybody has so many guns’ in America on his first day as part of the New Pheonix Suns

Former Portland Trail Blazers star Bosnian player Jusuf Nurkić signed with Phoenix Sun. On 27 September 2023, Jusuf alongside. Nassir Little, Grayson Allen, and Keon Johnson were traded, to the Phoenix Suns.

At the media day of The Phoenix Suns, He had fun. Session taking all the questions from the media at one point. Things got a bit serious when he was asked, by the report, What is something about Americans he still doesn't understand, Where he fearlessly expressed his feelings about the gun culture of America and the increasing wars in the world.

Jusuf Nurkić strong take on American gun culture

During the media of Pheonix Suns, he was asked, “What is something about Americans he still doesn't understand.” to which he answered, “So first part of your question, I think living here for 7, years and it very similar to home every four seasons are a lot of greens, and cities are bit different all big building and all it's not like where I grew up, But kind of comparing to the northwest with the home where I come from its similar on the flip side your second question is tricky.

Moving forward to the second part of the question, the former Portland Trail Blazer expressed his true feelings, “I still don't understand why everyone has so many guns. I think kids should be safe in our schools. Personally, when you see even fake guns come up on social media and kids have them at school, I think it's a bad thing. All the social media platforms, but I think our kids, you know if we can secure them, the world going forward will be without guns. he further said.

“All these wars around the world are not good for anyone, especially the people going through that and losing their lives for so no reason. War does not bring anything, Just heartbroken things. I feel like for the kids going forward in America and on earth. “It's going to be a better place to live with more positive things.”