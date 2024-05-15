Jusuf Nurkic Fires Back at Draymond Green With ‘Still Needs Help’ Troll After His Kevin Durant Reference

In response to Draymond Green's apparent subtle criticism of the Phoenix Suns' big-man roster, Jusuf Nurkic has fired back with a comment referring to Draymond Green's ongoing need for assistance.

This ongoing exchange between the two players stems largely from a physical encounter during a game, as well as subsequent trash talk. Nurkic, in his latest retort, hit back at Green and trolled him through his tweet.

Nurkic wrote: “I see that brother still needs help. STILL 😢 ABOUT KD, he don’t like #drayover 🤣”

However, the Suns’ star’s tweet came in the wake of Green’s earlier harsh remarks made on the team’s lack of depth and having no big man other than Kevin Durant.

Green earlier said, “The Suns have no big man… KD is the Suns’ big man. They got no big man.”

However, for those who were not following the verbal war, the ongoing feud is not a new one. For months, the heated exchange has kept on unfolding between the two celebrated players.

It started following an initial incident in December, both athletes have engaged in a war of words, with Nurkic accusing Green of requiring assistance for his aggressive behavior, and Green retaliating by targeting Nurkic, highlighting his lowest playoff-winning percentage in history and even went on to tweet the lackluster stat.

Green Earlier Hit at Jusuf Nurkic After Suns’ Playoffs Exit

After the Phoenix Suns suffered a devastating first-round sweep in the 2024 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors' outspoken forward, Draymond Green, seized the opportunity to unleash an epic trolling spree targeted at his long-standing rival, Jusuf Nurkic.

With the Suns joining the Warriors in an early vacation, Green wasted no time in poking fun at Nurkic, dubbing him "The Big Softie" in a graphic highlighted by Basketball Forever and showcasing Nurkic’s unfortunate distinction of having the worst playoff win percentage in NBA history with a minimum of 20 plays.

Green further escalated the trolling by derisively remarking on his podcast, "What Comes Around, Goes Around," disparaging Nurkic’s performance and impact on the court while highlighting his lack of success in influencing game outcomes.

The intensifying feud between Green and Nurkic reaches back to an altercation during a game earlier in the season that led to a suspension for Green. This incident, coupled with subsequent on-court encounters, has fueled a brewing rivalry laden with animosity and mutual provocations.

Green's recent trolling spree, bolstered by his podcast jabs and social media antics, underscores the intriguing and often petty dynamics of the NBA, amplifying the anticipation for the inevitable continuation of their contentious relationship in the upcoming seasons, as the two big men remain embroiled in a rivalry that promises to endure and evolve.

