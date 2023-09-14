Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba faces provisional suspension amidst doping violation

A sad news greeted Juventus F.C. fans. The club's central midfielder Paul Pogba won't be able to set foot on the grounds for four years. According to a source from ESPN , Paul Pogba has been assigned a four-year ban due to a failed drug test. Paul Pogba has been charged with doping, something that will indelibly impact his image and career. Let's delve into the details of the story right here!

What's the story behind Paul Pogba's positive drug test?

As per the justification that Paul Pogba has given to his club Juventus, he admitted to consuming a nutritional supplement containing testosterone. According to Paul Pogba, he was unaware of the presence of testosterone in those supplements, which were detected in the drug test. This subsequently led to a failed drug test. As a result, the player was later charged with a four-year ban. But now an important question that arises here is why was he taking those supplements.

The supplement was actually prescribed to Paul Pogba by a friend who's a doctor in Miami. Paul Pogba has admitted to Juventus that he has recognised his mistake and regrets not informing the club about the purchase of those supplements. The player required permission from the Club doctors, which he didn't take, and without knowing the side-story of those supplements, he had consumed them. The drug test was taken after Juventus's game on August 20 at Udinese.

What are the consequences that Paul Pogba is facing due to a positive dope test?

The trial for Paul Pogba is still pending but if proven guilty can face some serious criminal charges since doping is a criminal offense. The worst part for Paul Pogba is that his club has halted his salary which is approximately $8.6 Million. Further, the club has also made it very clear that if he's proven guilty in the trials, there's a massive chance of his contract being terminated.

The termination could run until June 2026 if the club decides otherwise. Rafela Pimenta, Paul Pogba's agent indirectly signalled Italian Media that Paul is innocent. In his statement, Rafaela said, "The only certain thing is that Paul Pogba never intended to break the rules." Pogba will be seen arguing in his defense in the court sticking to the fact that he consumed the supplements without the knowledge of testosterone being contained in them.

