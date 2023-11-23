Kahwi Leonard reacts to Greg Popovich standing up for him against hostile Spurs fans in epic moment

San Antonio Spurs fans, who once supported Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, taunted him as he positioned himself at the free-throw line Wednesday night.

Despite the lack of logic behind their booing, its occurrence wasn't unexpected.

Leonard's demand for a trade-in 2018, amidst an enduring injury saga and impending free agency, inevitably tainted his relationship with the Spurs fans.

Amidst the negative energy, however, one man decided to step forward.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, disheartened by the disrespect shown towards the 2014 NBA Finals MVP, seized the public address microphone while Leonard was preparing for a second-quarter free throw. He urged the Frost Bank Center audience to cease their jeering.

"Allow me to interject," said Popovich. "Please desist from the booing and let the players continue with the game. This behavior lacks dignity, it's uncharacteristic of who we are. Please refrain from booing."

ALSO READ: When Magic Johnson trash talked Michael Jordan and he responded with ‘the greatest shot’

Kawhi Leonard's reaction to Popovich supporting him amidst Spurs fans' hostility

In his post-game interview, Leonard responded to a question about the incident by saying, "I was in the game.

I didn't recognize if it was him or not. I was situated at the free-throw line, but they exhibit classic sportsmanship, and I have no doubt he would prefer to maintain it that way."

Leonard has encountered this each time he's played in San Antonio following his trade to the Toronto Raptors. The scenario incites a variety of responses.

Some staunch fans justify the booing, highlighting the convoluted circumstances of Leonard's San Antonio exit.

Others, however, argue that his 2014 Finals MVP status should make fans rethink their negative reception.

Opinions differ greatly, but Popovich's stance is clear. Despite the complexities of Leonard's departure from San Antonio, he and his former head coach retain a cordial relationship, as this incident showed.

They also shared a significant moment post-game.

ALSO READ: Top 10 highest scoring NBA games ever in regulation