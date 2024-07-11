Kai Cenat's Hilarious Reaction to John Cena's Retirement Announcement at MITB 2024: 'Left to Play GTA 6'

This year’s Money in the Bank 2024 will be remembered in WWE history for not just its incredible matches but also as the pay-per-view at which one of the biggest superstars of all time announced his retirement from the professional world and WWE.

The sixteen-time champion surprisingly returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event and stunned the world with his unexpected retirement announcement. He revealed that the retirement tour will start next year in 2025, and Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 41 will be his last pay-per-view.

John Cena’s retirement news made headlines, and a lot of people reacted to the news. Popular streamer Kai Cenat recently shared a hilarious reaction to John Cena’s retirement announcement on his stream.

Kai Cenat said, “John Cena retired (screaming in shock). What the f**k? This n***a thinks he is slick; he is retiring so he(John Cena) can play f**kin GTA; he is trying to play GTA 6, bro. That’s how you’ll know we are growing up chat. It's going to the point where you are going to be looking at your kids, and like, man, you don’t even know about John Cena. Man, let me tell you about John Cena.”

UFC Legends claims that with John Cena, WWE transitioning to the PG era was impossible

Former UFC two divisional champion Daniel Cormier recently reacted to John Cena’s retirement and expressed that without Cena, WWE couldn't transition from the none-PG era to the PG era.

Daniel Cormier expressed, “He's (John Cena) a guy who loves the business, who loved him and gave him his life. And when he's done, it will be a blow to their WWE's business because he's meant so much. Hey, in that PG era, Chael, when they went from risque to family, it never would have worked if they didn't have John Cena. That's how important he was."

Next WWE PLE after Money in the Bank 2024

WWE’s last premium live event, Money in the Bank 2024, worked pretty well for the company and was a massive success for the company. WWE enthusiasts loved watching some of the biggest names competing on the card, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Ownes, CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton, Drew McIntyre, and more. WWE Money in the Bank 2024 turned out to be a pure build-up for the mega matches for the next WWE PLE.

The next WWE premium live event is Summer Slam 2023, the Seeds Planet at Money in the Bank 2024. Some of the matches that could be pretty big at Summer Slam 2023 are Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton cashing in her contract, and tribal chief Solo Sikoa vs. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The biggest summer party, Summer Slam 2024, will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Summer Slam 2024 would definitely be a game changer with a lot of major storylines going to kick off this year, from Roman Reigns' possible return and start of Bloodline saga, Rhea Ripley turning face, and more.

