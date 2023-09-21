‘Kamaal ki T-shirt h’: When Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag hilariously pranked Sourav Ganguly

On the hit talk show Breakfast with Champions, Sehwag spilled the beans about a prank Tendulkar pulled on Ganguly during their time on India's cricket team.

The joke happened while Ganguly was using the restroom. Tendulkar and Sehwag, both brand ambassadors for Adidas at the time, made fun by raving about some Adidas T-shirts that had supposedly come from Germany.

Listening in on this, Ganguly called the Adidas office later to ask for the same T-shirts his teammates were talking about. He had no idea that he was actually the butt of a playful prank.

“Main aur Sachin Adidas ke brand ambassadors the. Hum log toilet gaye aur unhone kaha ki hum dada [Ganguly] ke saath kuch khelte hain. Woh bole, ‘Tu haan-haan karta rehiyo’. Maine kaha, ‘Theek hai’. Dada toilet gaye, andar pot pe baithe aur hum log bahar baatein kar rahe hain, ‘Yaar yeh T-shirts aayi hai na Adidas ki Germany se kamaal ki hain!’. Maine kaha, ‘Haan bhaji, stuff to bhut tagda hai’. Aur hum log itna keh kar bahar aa gaye

“Aur dada bahar nikle aur Adidas ko phone laga diya, ‘Yaar, woh Germany vali T-Shirts jo Sachin-Sehwag ko di hai, woh bhej do’. Uske baad, Adidas walon ka Sachin ko phone aaya, mujhe phone aaya ki bhai aisi kaun si T-shirts di hai humne aapko bata do, Germany se jo aayi hai, dada maang rahe hain! Finally, Dada ko pata chal gaya ki yaar tum log bahut kammene ho, maze le gaye mere"

What is Adidas's Official Kit Sponsorship Deal Payment to BCCI?



Adidas, the famous clothing brand, recently revealed the new Team India jersey for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They showcased it through a music video posted on their social media, which featured top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The music video was made even more exciting with a song by Indian rapper and singer Raftaar called '3 Ka Dream'.

Ever since the BCCI teamed up with Adidas in a multi-year deal on May 23, 2023, the Indian team has been sporting Adidas uniforms. This collaboration came about after the previous kit sponsor chose to terminate the existing contract, leading BCCI to bring Adidas on as the new kit sponsor.

Earlier this year, the BCCI announced that they had inked a deal with German sports giant Adidas to sponsor the Indian cricket team's kit, a contract worth ₹350 crores.

MPL Sports, an athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand owned by Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd., was the team's former sponsor. The agreement between BCCI and MPL Sports was set to run for three years, from November 2020 to December 2023.

