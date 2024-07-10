Kamala Harris Meets Team USA Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics; Sends Them Off With Strong Message: ‘Bring Back That Gold’

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to the American men’s national basketball team during their final practice at UNLV. While providing them with a rousing pep talk and words of encouragement ahead of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Harris set the motivational tone high.

Kamala Harris addressed the team, emphasizing their role as ambassadors for the country. She conveyed her pride in the team and urged them to bring back the gold, setting the stage for the crucial task that lay ahead.

Kamala Harris sent a bold motivating message to Team USA before the Olympics, she said, “You need to go to Paris and bring back that gold. We are so proud of you. Beat Canada and bring back that gold.”

However, Harris's presence and message left a lasting impact on the players, with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry among those she spoke with privately.

The unexpected appearance of Harris at the practice came as a surprise to the team, as she arrived amid her campaign stop in Las Vegas. Assistant coach Erik Spoelstra described the moment as special for the entire group.

Additionally, the practice also saw the presence of former American national team coach Mike Krzyzewski and other basketball icons. However, it was Harris’ impactful message and unexpected visit that left an indelible mark on the team as they prepared to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Kevin Durant to miss USA vs Canada game

Kevin Durant will be sitting out of the Team USA men's basketball exhibition opener against Canada due to a left calf strain. Since the start of training camp for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Durant has been managing the injury, which he sustained about 10 days before the team's first practice day on July 6.

Despite his absence from full-contact drills and scrimmages, coach Steve Kerr mentioned that Durant has been doing individual work on the side and expressed that Durant is feeling pretty good.

The team is taking a day-by-day approach with his recovery, and there is optimism that he will return to the court for the upcoming exhibition matches against Australia on July 15 or Serbia on July 17, both of which will be showcased on the FOX family of networks.

While Durant is sidelined, Kawhi Leonard, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, anticipates playing in the exhibition match against Canada. Furthermore, Jayson Tatum, who missed the initial practice days due to personal reasons, rejoined the team on Tuesday, participating in walkthroughs alongside several key players, including Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, and Stephen Curry.

