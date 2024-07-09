Kamaru Usman Calls Henry Cejudo ‘Crazy’ for Believing in Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards Title Fight: ‘He’s Not a World-Class Fighter’

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman does not believe Nate Diaz is a world-class fighter. Although he believes the Stockton native performed well against Jorge Masvidal, an argument against his co-host Henry Cejudo was certainly a highlight.

The Nigerian Nightmare compares Nate Diaz with a lot of fighters in the welterweight division. Usman believes there is no way the Stockton Slugger would be given a title shot against Leon Edwards, in response to his callout.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz recently faced each other in a much-anticipated boxing match in the light heavyweight division. Both fighters put on a skillful fight that fans were impressed by. Towards the end, the Stockton native was announced the winner via a majority decision.

In the post-fight interview, Nate Diaz called out Leon Edwards for a potential shot for the welterweight championship belt. This was hotly contested by the MMA community due to the Stockton native’s inactivity in MMA.

Fellow UFC fighters Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo argue about a potential title shot for Diaz in their Pound 4 Pound Podcast. Whilst Triple C believes Nate would be offered a title, The Nigerian Nightmare disagrees. This topic was highly debated by both fighters in the episode.

“He’s not a world-class fighter. Are you crazy?” said Kamaru Usman. Former double champion Henry Cejudo stood by the fact that the UFC would be interested in offering Nate Diaz a title shot after his win against Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman on the other hand, seemed like he could not believe it. The Nigerian Nightmare went on to name the top contenders in the welterweight division, claiming Nate Diaz has no chance of beating these fighters, let alone hope for a title shot.

“Throw Nate Diaz in there with myself,” said Kamaru Usman. Amidst naming fighters like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Justin Gaethje, The Nigerian Nightmare also believes he could beat the Stockton Slugger.

Despite having a good victory, a lot of fans believed Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz. Although the Stockton native was able to overwhelm his opponent with the volume of punches, Gamebred landed significant shots that hurt him.

When Kamaru Usman said he was nervous to fight Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman shared a hostile relationship with each other in their fights. Both contenders had several back-and-forths leading up to their fight that soured their feelings for each other.

However, the welterweight contenders have ended their rivalry. Jorge Masvidal’s recent appearance on Usman’s Pound 4 Pound podcast co-hosted by Henry Cejudo witnessed a wholesome interaction between the two.

In the episode, Kamaru Usman shared his experience prior to fighting Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. The Nigerian Nightmare claimed he was nervous to fight Gamebred. After watching the replays of the fastest knockout in UFC history, the former champion claims he was not himself.

“I’m in the hotel and I’m super nervous,” said Usman. He revealed that watching Masvidal’s interviews prior to entering the arena made him doubt himself. However, he emerged victorious via a unanimous decision. The Nigerian Nightmare also secured a highlight knockout victory in their rematch at UFC 261.