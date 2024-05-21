Kamaru Usman Explains Why He Wants to See Oleksandr Usyk Fight Francis Ngannou After Win Over Tyson Fury

Why does Kamaru Usman want to see Oleksandr Usyk fight Francis Ngannou? Usman’s recent comments have everyone talking. Usyk just defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. His win over Fury was a split decision, marking him as a master boxer.

But what’s next for Usyk? Usman suggests a fight with Francis Ngannou. Yes, the same Ngannou who gave Fury a tough fight. Can Usyk handle Ngannou’s raw power? Usman believes it would be an incredible test of skill versus strength.

Why does he want Usyk to face Ngannou after dominating Fury?

"And I would love, I know it's crazy, and I know everyone's going to try to say something about it, but I would love to see him fight a guy like Francis Ngannou," Kamaru Usman said on the Pound 4 Pound show. Usman believes that Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury has solidified his status as a master boxer. However, Usman is curious about how Usyk would fare against someone like Ngannou, who is known for his incredible punching power.

Ngannou recently lost to Anthony Joshua in a brutal knockout. Joshua floored Ngannou twice in the first round and delivered a knockout in the second. Despite this, Usman thinks Ngannou still poses a significant challenge. "Only for the sheer fact of, yes, I want to see the level of skill here," Usman added. "Yes, he schooled the other guys, but Francis is the biggest puncher out there."

Usman’s curiosity isn’t just about seeing Usyk face a powerful puncher. He wants to see Usyk's technical skills tested against raw power. "But I want to see how Oleksandr Usyk is able to break a guy like that down, take him to school, and really show the skills required in boxing that it's not just about being able to punch hard," Usman explained.

Of course, Ngannou's recent loss doesn’t paint him in the best light, but Usman remains intrigued. "So that's the only reason I would want to see it. Of course, you know, Francis coming off that loss, of course, is not a good account for himself.

But that's the only reason I would like to see it, because, yeah, he's beaten everybody else," Usman concluded. This potential matchup, according to Usman, isn’t just about the spectacle. It’s about appreciating the depth and intricacy of boxing. Do you think Usyk can break down Ngannou's formidable power? Or would Ngannou’s punching strength be too much for Usyk to handle?

