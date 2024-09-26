Kamaru Usman Makes a Michael Jordan Comparison While Expressing His Admiration for Jon Jones

Kamaru Usman is heaping praise on Jordan. In a recent interaction on the Pound4Pound show, Usman sat down with Daniel Cormier. Talking about a variety of topics, Usman at one point called Jon Jones the Michael Jordan of MMA. This was a huge compliment, and DC was not in tandem with the comparison. Over the years, Jon Jones has been facing a mixed bag of reactions when it comes to UFC. On the one hand, Jones has been the undisputed heavyweight king, but the flip side of the coin is not very shiny for the champ.

Jones has often been involved in failed drug tests. One of these incidents included a match against Cormier, which led to a loss overturned in DC's favor. Thus, Cormier’s reluctance to accept Jones as the greatest can be fathomed. Well, talking about praising Jones, he has received them plenty. The UFC head honcho Dana White believes that Jon Jones is the GOAT of his promotion.

While White has reiterated his statements multiple times, fans have also continued to thrash White for his fanboying of Jon Jones. When asked about why he thinks so, White’s answer was quite simple. The UFC president stated that he did not consider all the outside noise that Jones has been a part of. Looking at how he has conquered the meanest fighters in the heavyweight division while maintaining his consistency, there is no doubt that Jones is the greatest fighter now.

Echoing similar sentiments, Joe Rogan too, jumped in the Jon Jones praising ship. Speaking on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator had an interesting point of view. Rogan stated that although Jones had been found using banned drugs, the amount in which it was found in his system was so negligible that he had to give the crown to ‘Bones.’

Currently, the heavyweight champion is gearing up for his match against Stipe Miocic. However, with Tom Aspinall, the interim champion waiting for a long time to face Jones, things have become quite complicated. Moreover, with retirement rumors of Bones going strong, it now remains to be seen how Dana White untangles the knot.