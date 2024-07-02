Kamaru Usman Reveals Why Alex Pereira Doesn’t Rank High in His Pound-for-Pound List Despite Stellar UFC Record

Kamaru Usman is not willing to place Alex Pereira on his pound-for-pound list. The Nigerian Nightmare recently spoke on the Brazilian contender’s placement in the rankings. Despite praising Poatan, he appears hesitant about his positioning in the top spot.

In his prime, Kamaru Usman was considered a pound-for-pound fighter. His stunning victories against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have shown why he is one of the best welterweight contenders of all time.

Kamaru Usman does not place Alex Pereira on the pound-for-pound list

The recent UFC 303 was considered a spectacular event. The headline event put on by Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka was the talk of the town. In the much-anticipated rematch, Poatan knocked out his opponent in the second round, successfully defending his light heavyweight championship belt.

After this win, Alex Pereira became an instant contender for the pound-for-pound title. Fans believe the Brazilian contender is worth holding the top spot on the list. However, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman respectfully disagrees.

On his podcast, Pound 4 Pound Show, co-hosted with Henry Cejudo as co-host, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira. As Triple C believes Poatan cannot be in the top spot due to the lack of diverse opponents he has faced, the former welterweight champ nods in agreement.

Kamaru Usman also claims it is not Pereira’s fault that he has not fought elite contenders. The Nigerian Nightmare reveals Poatan doesn't need to wrestle his opponents, as most of them are willing to go blow-for-blow with the kickboxing champion.

Advertisement

“I don’t have him up there in the pound-for-pound list,” said Kamaru Usman. Contrary to popular belief, The Nigerian Nightmare disagrees with his placement at the top. On the other hand, he praises Alex Pereira’s power and success so far in the UFC.

Before beating Jiří Procházka, Alex Pereira knocked out Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt Jamahal Hill. Although the Brazilian did not attempt to wrestle Sweet Dreams, his devastating left hook spectacularly ended UFC 300.

Also read: Alex Pereira Planned Head Kick Finish After Seeing Jiri Prochazka’s Warmup Video Ahead of UFC 303 Fight

Dana White prefers Jon Jones over Alex Pereira in the pound-for-pound list

UFC president Dana White is often criticized by fans for placing Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound best fighter. The 54-year-old can often be witnessed going off on why he thinks Bones deserves the number one spot.

In the recent post-fight press conference for UFC 303, Dana White got into a heated argument with a reporter regarding the matter. As they tried to push back on the president’s stance, the 54-year-old refused to budge.

Advertisement

Dana White claims it was an injury that stopped Jon Jones from fighting. He further went on to call Bones ‘a headache’ and claimed he was not defending him. However, the CEO is willing to put it aside to explain why he thinks the American fighter is the best.

“He is the greatest fighter in the world,” said Dana White. The 54-year-old got heated in the argument as he went back and forth for a significant amount of time. He claims Jon Jones is the best fighter when he is active.

Dana White disagrees with fans, eliminating Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound best fighter due to inactivity. However, the majority of the audience is interested in watching interim champion Tom Aspinall fight Bones instead of Stipe Miocic.

Alex Pereira is now rumored to move up to the heavyweight division to take on Jon Jones. However, it is confirmed that Bones will be facing Stipe Miocic for his next fight, despite any circumstances.