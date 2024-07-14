Kamaru Usman Urges Leon Edwards to Let ‘That Killer Come Out’ Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Kamaru Usman has advised Leon Edwards to let his killer instinct come out against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. Speaking to ESPN, Usman claimed that Edwards now understands what it’s like to be the champion.

However, he wants Rocky to be more ruthless and show the contenders why he is the deserving champion of the division. Usman, though, praised Edwards for the diligent preparation he makes for each fight.

Kamaru Usman’s advice for Leon Edwards ahead of Belal Muhammad fight

Leon Edwards, who is in phenomenal shape ahead of his UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad, is all charged up for his third title defense. Since winning the belt with a stellar comeback knockout win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Edwards has defended it against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ (UFC 286) and Colby Covington (UFC 296).

Both his last two wins have come via decision with the Covington fight especially failing to captivate fans. Usman, who has fought Edwards thrice, has now shared a piece of valuable advice for ‘Rocky’.

The former long-standing welterweight champion said on ESPN, “I think he understands that you know the responsibility of being a champion. How you kind of have to train the mentality that you kind of have to have and he showed that in the fight.”

He added, “But it’s just a little things I would like to see from him is that killer come out. Because if you know you are the top dog. You know you got to prove it to each and every contender who wants your spot.”

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are set to engage in a rematch. They previously fought in 2021 in a UFC Fight Night card. That fight, though, ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye-poke from ‘Rocky’.

Edwards has the chance to defend his title on home soil against Muhammad as the UFC 3-4 PPV takes place in Manchester, England. The Brit defeated Usman in London at UFC 286 to mark his first title defense.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad boast impressive form ahead of UFC 304

Leon Edwards has been undefeated since 2015 with his last defeat coming against Kamaru Usman in their first meeting. ‘Rocky’ is undefeated in his last 13 fights, winning 12 of those. The no-contest against Belal Muhammad is the only dent in his recent record.

Muhammad, who goes by the moniker ‘Remember the Name’ is also on an impressive unbeaten run of 10 fights. He is coming off a dominant performance against former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

It’s hard to argue Muhammad’s status as the number one contender and the 36-year-old is keen on making the most of the opportunity. Beating Leon Edwards in his home country, however, is not an easy task by any means.