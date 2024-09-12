Kane Opens Up About His Most Horrific In-Ring Injury in WWE: ’Knocked the Wind out of Me

WWE matches between superstars may be choreographed, but the injuries they suffer performing those stunts are very real. We've seen classic examples of superstars like Edge, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton enduring painful stages in their careers after suffering injuries during matches.

For some, like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart, their careers ended due to the severity of their injuries. WWE Hall of Famer Kane also once suffered an injury that landed him in the hospital immediately after a match.

The Knox County Mayor recalls a brutal injury he sustained when a former WWE superstar executed a suplex on him from over the top rope during a Triple Threat match between Kane, Shawn Michaels, and Big Show.

“The most painful thing I had happen to me was [The Big] Show, which superplexed me. At the time, I was a solid 310 pounds or so and of course, he’s over 400 pounds. So the physics do not always work in your favor and it did not on this night,” he said.

The Big Red Machine recalled that the impact of the bump was so severe it knocked the wind out of him. “It felt like I got hit with a baseball bat across my kidneys. I mean, it just knocked the wind out of me. I couldn’t walk,” he said.

However, despite the excruciating pain, Kane managed to finish the match before being rushed to the hospital, where he underwent an MRI. “They had to take me to the hospital. It was wild. They did an MRI, and there was no damage. I think my muscles had just seized up, so a couple of days later, I was fine, just a little sore,” Kane told TJR Wrestling.

Kane, known as The Big Red Machine, had a phenomenal career in WWE, starting in 1995. His masked horror-themed gimmick, personifying fire, was a huge success. His WWE storyline with The Undertaker, where they were portrayed as half-brothers and the sons of the late Paul Bearer, received widespread acclaim from WWE fans. Kane remained a prominent force in WWE throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

During his tenure in the promotion, Kane became a three-time World Champion and a 12-time WWE Tag Team Champion. In 2021, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.