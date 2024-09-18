Kane Reveals He and the Undertaker Were Shocked When Asked To Compete in Inferno Match in 1998; ‘We Both Went ’What?

The rivalry between Kane and The Undertaker, the kayfabe brothers in WWE, goes down as one of the best in WWE history. Their on-screen chemistry was so convincing that WWE fans seriously considered the two as real-life brothers, with Kane playing the heel, out to exact revenge on The Undertaker.

The two have faced each other in nearly 15 televised matches in WWE, but their encounter at WWE Unforgiven (1998) remains unforgettable. That was the first time the two faced each other in an Inferno match—a setup in which the ring was surrounded by burning flames.

While The Undertaker managed to defeat Kane in the match, both superstars were initially skeptical about participating in it. Speaking with The Undertaker on the Six Feet Under podcast, Kane recalled being shocked when they first heard WWE creatives' idea of wrestling in a ring surrounded by flames.

“We both went, ‘What? You’re gonna put us in a barbecue pit?’ We were both like, ‘What in the world are you talking about?’” Inside The Ropes quoted Kane. He further revealed the risk factor involved in the match, noting that either wrestler could have been seriously injured if anything had gone wrong.

"Anytime you get in the ring, there’s a level of danger, just because even with the simplest move, you can get hurt. But now we’re talking about putting a grate with fire around the ring, and you still have to do all this stuff?" Kane said. However, despite these reservations, the two went on to deliver an iconic match that is still remembered by fans today.

Since then, the two have gone on to compete in many great matches. Later in their careers, they teamed up as the Brothers of Destruction, competing in Tag Team matches. Their last WWE match together took place at Crown Jewel in 2018, where Kane and The Undertaker faced Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Unfortunately, the match didn’t turn out well and was plagued with botches, leading to negative reactions from fans. The Undertaker recently mentioned that he would consider coming out of WWE retirement only to compete in a rematch against DX, as their previous encounter was, in his words, "a terrible disaster."

