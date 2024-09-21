Kane Reveals How WWE Locker Room Prepared Him For Politics In Real Life: 'As Weird as It Sounds, There...'

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) had a storied career in World Wrestling Entertainment, and after spending more than two decades in the promotion, he decided to move to politics. In 2016, he considered moving to politics, officially launching a campaign as a Republican in 2017. In 2018, he became the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently, while talking on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, revealed that navigating the politics of the WWE locker room prepared him for the "politics" in his real life.

"People say 'wrestling into politics, quite the departure' and I'm like, 'No, they're not,'.Different kinds, but politics is everywhere in our world, and definitely in WWE, you had to learn to navigate the internal politics if you were gonna be successful. As weird as it sounds, there really isn't much of a difference,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Kane.

Kane further said that politics like wrestling is equally “entertaining” and that winning over a crowd in the WWE arena and at a rally aren’t that different. "Politics is interesting because you have people who are just focused on that as well. You're trying to appeal to voters and the community at large," Jacobs said.

Kane had a successful tenure as a politician, as he was elected mayor once again in 2022 by defeating Democratic candidate Debbie Helsley. During his first term, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Kane made his WWE debut in 1995 as "Mike Unabomb." He wrestled under this name for two years, until he was introduced as a deadly masked character, Kane, in 1997. His repackaging worked wonders, as he was introduced as the real-life half brother of The Undertaker, who is out to seek revenge against his sibling. In his WWE career, Kane has won the World Championship three times and the WWE Tag Team Championship 12 times. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.