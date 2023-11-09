Kane Williamson's hilarious moment with Angelo Mathews; teases him for recent 'timed-out' dismissal

This week’s start was unexpected and unique for the cricket world. We got to experience the first ever ‘timed out’ dismissal in the history of cricket. In the match against Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson was seen teasing Angelo Mathews for the same. Here’s the backstory of the incident:

This week was definitely one of the best for the World Cup 2023. The week’s been fun, whether we talk about Australia’s recent win or Angelo Mathews’s timed-out dismissal. Talking about ‘timed out’ dismissal, Angelo became the only cricketer to get declared out through this dismissal.

So it happened during the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on November 6. In the 25th over, Sadeera Samarawickrama was sent back to the dressing room by Shakib Al Hasan. It was Angelo Mathews’ turn to come to bat next; however, he took more than 3 minutes to be ready.

Bangladesh’s bowler Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpire for ‘timed out,’ and Angelo Mathews was sent back to the dressing room. Mathews tried convincing Hasan to take back the appeal; however, he refused to do so, leading to a constant heat between the teams until the end.

Two days later, during the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, the right-handed batsman Kane Williamson was seen teasing Angelo Mathews about the ‘timed out’ dismissal. As Mathews arrived at the crease, Williamson had a small interaction with him, leading to a short moment of laughter.

The sweet interaction between the two boosted everyone’s mood. In fact, Trent Boult was also seen teasing Mathews playfully, and he seemed fine with it. That’s what cricket is all about. To keep yesterday back, live in the present, and give your best in the present game.

However, it wasn’t the best day for Sri Lanka as they could just give a target of 171 runs. Even Mathews’ performance was not satisfactory, as he was just able to score 16 runs and was clean-bowled by Mitchell Santner.

Talking about Sri Lanka, the team is already out of the semi-finals, while New Zealand is sitting in the fourth position in the point table. Do you think New Zealand will reach the finals this time?