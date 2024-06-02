Kansas City Chiefs Add Louis Rees-Zammit to Their Roster in Hopes of Completing a Three-Peat

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs became the eighth team to win consecutive Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes and Co. defeated the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their third title in five years. But they are still hungry for more.

The Chiefs want to win the Super Bowl in New Orleans next year. They made some big moves in the offseason. The reigning Super Bowl champions have landed rookie Louis Rees-Zammit on their roster. The 23-year-old joined the Chiefs through the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

How will Louis Rees-Zammit help the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs do not want to leave any room for errors. Acquiring Zammit is one of their creative strategies. The young running back is popular for his expertise at fielding high balls. The Chiefs would be curious to see how he translates his rugby prowess into football.

Head coach Andy Reid is excited about the player. Reid revealed that Zammit would be put on special teams. The Chiefs plan on starting him off at the running back position. Louis practiced with Patrick Mahomes in Dallas a while ago.

Zammit has already managed to impress the Chiefs. Dave Toub, the Special Teams Coordinator, admired his work ethic and performance. Toub said that Zammit has exceeded his expectations. He shared that Zammit wants to be a great athlete. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Chiefs’ troubles ahead of NFL 2024

The road to the Super Bowl LIX is not going to be easy for the Chiefs. They have to play the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weeks. Their schedule has multiple short weeks. They will be playing every day of the week.

The Chiefs’ star players are in the middle of huge controversies. Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. He is expected to get suspended for half the season. Harrison Butker made controversial remarks about women and the LGBTQ community in his speech. He too has received backlash from the fans.