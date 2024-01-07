Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Where to watch, how to watch, and other details

The Kansas City Chiefs are all set to face the Los Angeles Chargers for the final game of the season before playoffs. Talking about the game, are you confused about where and how to watch it? Keep reading to explore the spectating details and ticket costs of the game.

When and where is the Chiefs vs Chargers game?

The Chiefs will be looking forward to their last game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be held on January 7 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will begin at 3:25 PM and you can either spectate it from the stadium or through online means.

How to get the tickets to the Chiefs vs Chargers final game of the regular season?

There are various ticket platforms through which you can get yourself tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game. Some great options are Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, StubHub, and TicketCity. Just do your desired platform, select the seat, pay the price and you will have your tickets in no time.

Online streaming options to spectate the Chiefs vs Chargers

The TV coverage of Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers is on CBS Sports. So you can get this channel on your Television and spectate the game. Other than that, you can also check out the game online through Paramount + and FuboTv. Both of them offer the CBS Sports channel and you can easily enjoy the game through these platforms.

Apart from these two, you can also check out the game on Hulu and NFL, both of which are great options. Apart from that, fans can also enjoy listening to the game on the radio through WDAF i.e. 106.5 FM which is a Chiefs Radio Network. Nevertheless, the game preview will be live on Chiefs YouTube Channel so you can check that out as well.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance during the Chiefs vs Chargers game?

As soon as any Chiefs game comes close, everyone just wants to know one thing - will Taylor Swift be there to support her boyfriend and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce? Unfortunately, Taylor Swift is highly likely to be not attending the Chiefs game against the Chargers and there's a solid reason behind it.

While Travis Kelce will be playing the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor Swift will be busy attending the Golden Globes. The Blank Space singer is on the nominee list and therefore she has to attend the award function. This is the reason why she cannot be in attendance during the Chiefs vs Chargers game.