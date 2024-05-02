Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy Gets His 2024 NFL Draft Spot Inked on His Body

The Kansas City Chiefs picked the Texas Longhorns product Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Worthy was the overall 28th pick in this year's draft. The 21-year-old wide receiver is thrilled about playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs will be defending their title, eyeing a three-peat this season. They defended their title in February against the San Francisco 49ers by scoring in the final minutes of overtime.

Xavier Worthy's Latest Tattoo

Xavier Worthy, the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshmen of the Year, might never forget the night of the 2024 draft. The young blood decided to get it inked on his body to ensure he didn't. Worthy shared a video on his TikTok account flexing his draft spot selection with a fancy tattoo.

The tattoo includes a Kansas City Chiefs logo above Worthy’s round and spot. The Chiefs had traded up four spots with the Buffalo Bills to land the youngster with three All-Big 12 honors.

Mahomes Reaction to Worthy’s Selection

The current Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, was super happy after the Chiefs drafted Worthy. As soon as the Chiefs picked Worthy, he posted a smiling emoji with sunglasses. Other Chiefs players also took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the WR.

Worthy has been saying he will go to the Chiefs since last season. He added that everybody thought the NFL would never let him join the Chiefs, but he has finally made it and is excited to play with Mahomes.

Xavier Worthy was tagged as the fastest player in the league. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. He would be the perfect receiver for Mahomes’ throws as the Chiefs aim to defend their title again. Worthy believes that being a receiver for Mahomes is everyone’s dream.