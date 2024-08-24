Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce is Set to Rock Hollywood with a Cameo in Upcoming Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler of Happy Gilmore confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would appear in the impending sequel to the 1996 blockbuster comedy.

During a Tuesday night interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Adam Sandler announced that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would have a cameo part in his upcoming film sequel, informing the late-night host. "Travis mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis."

Sandlers informed his other SNL alumni, "He's going to come by. He's a really kind man. You'd love him in real life; what a huge, gorgeous guy. Funny and awesome as heck. He's a hottie and quite witty." The three-time Super Bowl champion will not be the only cameo in the upcoming Netflix comedy, as Sandler revealed that "so many golfers" will appear.

"It's good we worked hard on the script, man. We did not want to let anybody down," Sandlers continued. According to published sources, Sandler plans to begin filming in the coming weeks, with sequences featuring Kelce and numerous golf pros in New Jersey.

Travis Kelce stated in May that he would do "anything" to appear in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel, even if it meant being a "f------ extra." Netflix originally announced that Adam Sandler would return to his role as Happy Gilmore, a hot-tempered hockey player-turned-golfer from the 1996 comedy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Former NFL Star Chad Ochocinco Asks Fan to Accompany Him to a ‘Str*P CL*B’

It was announced earlier this year that Kelce will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie," opposite Niecy Nash. Fans glimpsed him briefly in the teaser for the next series, which will premiere on FX on September 25 and stream on Hulu the following day.

Ryan Murphy's forthcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie would be Travis Kelce's first significant acting. The series is now in development and is set to premiere on September 25, exactly around the NFL season, when Kelce will return to his position as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending champs.

The NFL athlete has been cast alongside performers including Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. Fans saw Kelce in the show's trailer, but nothing is known about his part. Kelce must be well-versed in the field of acting, given his CV, which includes a major role in a reality program as well as various other TV credits.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce is currently living the best life a man could ever want. From winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs to joining megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift on her European tour and co-creating a new General Mills cereal with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis has excelled in every field in which he has played.

Kelce is currently busy training for his third consecutive championship with teammate Patrick Mahomes and others. Given his age, it is possible that he will retire from professional football within the next 3 to 4 years and begin his new career in Hollywood.