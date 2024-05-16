The City of Kansas City's attempt to apologize for briefly revealing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's hometown has been met with a torrent of online backlash, with many fans accusing the city of hypocrisy and demanding stronger accountability.

Kansas City reveals and then deletes Harrison Butker's address, faces backlash online

The apology came after the official @KansasCity X account posted and quickly deleted a post stating Butker's city of residence is Lee's Summit amid furor over his controversial anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ commencement speech remarks. The city claimed the residential information revealed was "shared in error."

Kansas City's X account initially posted after the speech: "Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit." The post was then quickly deleted.

"We apologize for our previous tweet. It was shared in error," the city stated in a follow-up post, admitting the controversial revelation of Butker's hometown should not have occurred.

Fans slam Kansas City’s "Error" excuse

"Missed your energy when Deshaun Watson raped 2 dozen women," one irate commenter fired back at the city's apology, referencing the former Chiefs and now Cleveland Browns quarterback's sexual misconduct allegations involving over 20 massage therapists. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The comparison is being made calling out Kansas City’s double standards, questioning why the city didn't display similar outrage at the time of Watson's serious criminal accusations.

Advertisement

However, many fans weren't buying the city's "error" excuse when it came to the attempt to expose Butker's home address, which is considered "doxxing."

"Yeah, that's not an error. at least own up to it," one user responded, accusing the city of intentionally retaliating against the kicker.

"Doxing someone 'by accident' because you don't agree with their views is weird," another critic chimed in.

The Kansas City popular news house Chiefs Hive added some sarcastic mockery, tweeting, "I hate when I accidentally type out a tweet and post it in error. Happens all the time."

Others simply expressed outrage as to why an official municipal Twitter account would attempt to improperly reveal someone's home city in the first place.

"Na. That was no error. I recommend firing that social media manager. Very childish coming from a city account. Jackson Co residents deserves better leadership," one commenter raged.

NFL’s response and petition for Chiefs to dismiss Harrison Butker

The initial tweet revealing Butker's city of residence sparked allegations that Kansas City officials had improperly doxxed the player as an act of retaliation for his widely condemned speech attacking women's rights, LGBTQ+ people, and Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden.

The NFL moved to distance itself from the remarks, stating they do not reflect the league's views.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization," said the league's Chief Diversity Officer, Jonathan Beane. "The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Since his speech, a Change.org petition urging the Chiefs to dismiss Butker for "discriminatory remarks" has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures.

It would not be wrong to assume that Kansas City's official Twitter mishap placed the city directly in the spotlight, and its apparent retaliatory attempt to reveal Butker's hometown seems to have definitely backfired.

ALSO READ: Did Kansas City Twitter Really Dox Harrison Butker After Kicker’s Misogynistic Commencement Speech? Find Out