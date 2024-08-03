Kansas Man Jailed for 15 Years Over Jackie Robinson Statue Theft; Forced to Pay Hefty Fees

Earlier in May, a Kansas City man, named Ricky Alderete, was proven guilty of stealing a Jackie Robinson statue from a Wichita youth baseball league. The statue initially disappeared from its venue earlier in January.

Now, according to recent reports, Alderete has been sentenced to 15 years in jail in multiple cases. Check out the entire details right away!

Kansas Man jailed for 15 years over Jackie Robinson statue theft

The Jackie Robinson statue is a tribute to the legendary baseball player who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947. Since then, his statues have been placed on various sites. However, one of his statues was stolen earlier this year which raised concern among MLB fans.

Ricky Alderete along with two other men was found at a youth baseball field earlier this year, as per the CCTV footage. Alderete removed the 275-pound statue from its stand, leaving behind only the bronze replicas of Robinson's cleats. Many believe that the statue might be dismantled to scrap the common metal for financial gain.

The police initially arrested the 45-year-old for being guilty of the crime, although the other two men were not arrested or charged for anything. However, Alderete managed to flee from the police and sought refuge forcefully in a house. The owner of the house later managed to contact the police and inform them of the situation, which led to Alderete's arrest.

According to the charges now, Alderete will face up to 19 years in prison for aggravated criminal damage, grand theft, and identity theft. He also has to pay $41,500 to the youth baseball organization, League 42 to replace the stolen statue.

It is important to highlight that the new Jackie Robinson statue will be unveiled in Wichita this Monday, August 5. Major League Baseball has paid for the statue to be replaced.

A closer look into American professional baseball player, Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was an American professional baseball player. He was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era. He began his journey with the league by joining the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and remained with the team until 1956.

His dedication to his game in these 10 years secured him several titles including winning the MLB Rookie of the Year, earning six-time All-Star, and being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Moreover, since he broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in his rookie year in the franchise, his statue is installed at several sites, celebrating his contributions to the sport.

