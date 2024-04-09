Kanye West Once Claimed Michael Jordan’s Dad Was ‘Sacrificed’ To Control Him in Wild Conspiracy Rant

Kanye West has been known for making wild conspiracy rants but his rant on Michael Jordan's dad being 'sacrificed' didn't go down well. Read details!

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  03:28 PM IST |  4.5K
Twitter
Kanye West and Michael Jordan

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder, violence, and antisemitism which could be triggering for some readers.

Kanye West may be one of the most successful artists of all time but at the same time, he is one of the most controversial ones because of his conspiracy claims and one of those claims came back a few years ago about Michael Jordan’s dad being sacrificed.

West made this rant after being dropped by several top brands because of his antisemitic comments. The singer didn’t seem to be learning his lesson and took aim at multiple celebrities in the interview with The Shade Room.

Kanye West

What did Kanye West have to say?

“They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce,” West said, adding, “But they can’t control me. Ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up.”

Kanye didn’t stop there and included his mom in the conversation and said that Jordan’s dad and his mom have some resemblance as they both were sacrificed.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Once Revealed the Only Player in NBA He Couldn’t Dominate; Details Inside

Kanye West

Kanye’s comments on Jordan’s Dad?

He said, "My momma [Donda West] was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out here in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize."

Ye continued, “They wanna monetize and traumatize. And God love me. They hit me. GAP, Adidas, all that away. Still, Forbes, who hate me, had to write, ‘Net worth: $400 million.'”


Kanye was ridiculed by media personality

The interview didn’t go down well with Vlad TV, the same guy who interviewed one of the killers of Michael Jordan’s dad. Vlad TV mentioned how it was no sacrifice and a carjacking attempt turning into a murder.

ALSO READ: 'Wemby Got That Kanye Drip’: Victor Wembanyama’s Latest Look Sends NBA Twitter Into a Frenzy

