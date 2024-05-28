Karim Abdul Jabbar, Larry Bird And More Mourn Hall Of Famer Bill Walton’s Passing With Heartfelt Statements

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death

“Best energy and humanity,” said Stephen Curry for Bill Walton, the greatest NBA legend in history. But what's hard to see is good souls passing away at 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Bill Walton’s demise was announced by his family on Monday through the league. The legacy of the Hall of Fame center, known for his stellar NBA career and charismatic broadcasting, includes being named NBA MVP, Finals MVP, and a member of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. The world has come to pay tribute and add words of solitude to the great athlete on social media platforms.

On May 28, Kareem Abdul Jabbar took to his X (formerly Twitter) and posted, “Today I had to say goodbye to a great friend that I will always miss….@ULCAAthletics@ULAMBB @NBA". Although Walton and Abdul-Jabbar never played together at UCLA, both are celebrated as Bruins history.

Furthermore, American former NBA player and coach and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird expressed his condolences on the same day after the passing of his former teammate Bill Walton. He posted, "I am very sorry about my good friend, Bill Walton. I love him as a friend and teammate, it was a thrill for me to play with my childhood idol and together we earned an NBA championship in 1986. He is one of the greatest ever to play the game."

Before making his mark in the NBA, Walton stood out for John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins, leading them to two national championships and earning the title of National Player of the Year three times.

Another former basketball small forward, Julius Erving, added,“I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports world's most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc”

His professional career, though marred by chronic foot injuries, included an MVP season in 1977–78 and two NBA championships. He played 468 games with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/LA Clippers, and Boston Celtics, averaging 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Despite his relatively short playing career, Walton's impact on the game was immense. Saying goodbye is one of the hardest parts of human life, and the same is true for Walton.