Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle Will be Absent on Media Day, NBA Insider Reveals

The unexpected bombshell trade involving big men Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns has left the NBA community buzzing. This offseason, the two former Kentucky Wildcats stars were part of a three-team trade that also included the Charlotte Hornets. While Randle will now play in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns will now play for the New York Knicks.

But Towns and Randle won't be showing up at the media days for their respective new teams. “The Knicks-TWolves-Hornets trade involving Julius Randle, Karl Anthony Towns, and Donte DiVincenzo is still on track, but not completed yet,” wrote Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The expectation is early this week, sources tell ESPN, which means the players involved will not be at media day as camps start to open Monday.”

With the beginning of a new chapter in their NBA careers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle will need to make a big adjustment. Towns will be playing for a team other than the Timberwolves for the first time ever. After being chosen by the Timberwolves as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, he played his first nine seasons in the NBA in the Twin Cities.

Towns' trade to the Knicks occurs at a time when the Timberwolves, who have qualified for the NBA Playoffs the last three seasons—including one in which they advanced to the Western Conference finals in the 2024 NBA postseason—appear to have developed into a serious title contender.

Towns averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a 57.6 effective field goal percentage over his protracted stay with the Timberwolves.

Regarding Randle, although he has previously transferred to another team, his departure from the Knicks signifies the end of his longest stay on a team in his career. During his five seasons in the Big Apple, he was selected three times for the NBA All-Star team.

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Randle was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. He averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and a 50.5 effective field goal percentage for New York, which advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals the previous two seasons.

