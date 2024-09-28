Karl-Anthony Towns' Camp 'Stunned' by Timberwolves-Knicks Trade, NBA Insider Reveals

After nine devoted seasons in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks in an unexpected move. Just a short while ago, news of this massive deal broke, and although the details are still unknown, it appears the Wolves will get Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and a few draft picks in exchange. Towns is flying into New York City.

There have been indications about Towns' future for a while now. Months of speculation regarding his departure have culminated in his large contract becoming a major source of concern, especially with new salary cap regulations making it more difficult for second-tier teams like Minnesota to make ends meet.

Over the next four years, Towns is expected to make $220 million. With Randle and DiVincenzo coming in as valuable players and a first-round pick in exchange, the Timberwolves are benefiting from this trade. Towns said he was at a loss for words after posting the tweet that came out just before Shams Charania broke the story.



Towns' reaction at the camp was best expressed in one word by Jon Krawczynski, who co-reported the story with Charania: "stunned."

Towns appeared to be the player most likely to be traded given Rudy Gobert's large contract and the recent agreements for Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid. However, it seemed that management was prepared to keep the team intact for an additional season after the Wolves' thrilling run to the Western Conference Finals the previous season.

Since there were no major changes throughout the summer, it appeared likely that KAT would stick around for another season. That certainty has now disappeared. Karl-Anthony Towns committed nine years to Minnesota even though he didn't fulfill everyone's vision of the ideal player and didn't prove to be the leader in championships when he was selected in the 2015 NBA Draft. On and off the court, he constantly exuded the traits of a superstar.

His talent is obvious, despite the opinions of those who claim he wasn't the best fit or that the Wolves' flexibility was limited by his contract. Towns was a role model who actively participated in the Twin Cities community. Despite leading the team for a considerable amount of time, the four-time All-Star voluntarily stepped aside to allow Anthony Edwards to take center stage. It's difficult to find selflessness on this scale.

