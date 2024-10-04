Karl-Anthony Towns Discusses Rudy Gobert’s View on Controversial Draymond Green Choking Incident

Karl-Anthony Towns discussed last November's infamous choking incident involving Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. Towns noted that Gobert hasn't taken the incident seriously and frequently jokes about it.

The altercation happened during an In-Season Tournament game after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels exchanged grabs, leading to both players being ejected for technical fouls. Green was also ejected for a level 2 flagrant foul after putting Gobert in a chokehold.

On an episode of "Club Shay Shay," Shannon Sharpe asked Towns why the Timberwolves didn’t defend Gobert during the altercation. Towns downplayed the situation, saying it wasn’t a big issue.

“(Rudy) laughs about it. He jokes around, so it’s not like he’s upset or aggravated,” Towns said. “It shows his character, how much he enjoys what he does, and how much he cares about his team and his craft. It highlights the kind of teammate he is.”

Draymond Green was suspended for five games, losing $769,970, while Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert were each fined $25,000. Karl-Anthony Towns described the situation as unfolding so quickly that even the players couldn’t believe what was happening.

"To be honest, you always hear the noise, but we tend to block it out. I was just as shocked when it happened. It seemed like everyone was thinking, ‘Wait, is this really happening right now?’" Towns said.

The NBA world was left in shock when the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. After the trade, Rudy Gobert took to Instagram to say goodbye to Towns.

Towns, who had spent his entire career with Minnesota, averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season, shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three. The Timberwolves went 64-43 in the 107 games where he played alongside Gobert, who won Defensive Player of the Year last season with averages of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game.

