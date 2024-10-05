Karl-Anthony Towns Emphasizes Anthony Edwards’ Key Attributes That Could Elevate Him to NBA Stardom: 'He reminds people of Michael Jordan’

Karl-Anthony Towns, star of the New York Knicks, praised his former teammate Anthony Edwards during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" on Tuesday, October 2. The All-Star big man spoke highly of Edwards, stating confidently that the two-time All-Star could eventually become the face of the NBA.

Often regarded as one of the league’s rising stars, Edwards made a strong impression last season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during the 2023-24 season—one of his best performances yet.

Edwards finished seventh in MVP voting and led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, although they fell short against the Dallas Mavericks.

With his impressive achievements over the last four seasons, many now see the 6-4 guard as a future face of the league. Sharpe brought up the subject on his show, and Towns immediately praised his former teammate's potential.

Karl-Anthony Towns expressed confidence in Anthony Edwards being the future face of the NBA, saying, "I believe he can." He added, "People often compare him to Michael Jordan, but why not let Ant be the first Anthony Edwards? That’s not bad at all."

Towns pointed out Edwards' charisma, youth, athleticism, and improved shooting skills as qualities that make him stand out. "This league favors guards, and he's not only skilled but also has the intangibles to be the face of the NBA for years."

Anthony Edwards is steadily rising as a potential "poster boy" for the NBA, often compared to Michael Jordan for his exciting play and charismatic presence. His standout playoff performance, averaging 31 points, and his strong social media presence have further solidified his position as a fan favorite. Teammates and analysts alike highlight his rare combination of talent and work ethic, positioning him as a strong contender to lead the league in the coming years. Despite the comparisons, Edwards remains focused on carving out his own legacy.

Advertisement

Several factors make Edwards a strong candidate to become the NBA's next poster boy. His thrilling style of play, including powerful dunks and dynamic scoring, has drawn comparisons to legends like Jordan. Additionally, his relatable and genuine personality has made him popular with fans and brands alike. His social media impact is also significant, generating over 100 million video views during the playoffs, second only to LeBron James, which highlights his growing influence.

ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron James’ Epic Reaction After Bronny Makes Only Shot in 6 Attempts