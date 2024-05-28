Karl-Anthony Towns Humiliated by Former NBA Champ Over Poor Performances After Wolves Star's Claim of Taking 1500 Shots Backfires

In any sport, if a player makes a bold claim and fails to deliver, they will likely face ridicule from fans and analysts alike, and Karl-Anthony Towns is no exception. Shaquille O'Neal and others first mocked him for his claim of routinely taking 1500 shots a day.

The claim was discussed by Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye in the latest episode of "Road Trippin'." Although the conversation initially critiqued the 7'0" star's performance, it ultimately centered on his questionable assertion.

When a reporter questioned him about his shooting struggles, Towns confidently responded, “I’m putting up to 1500 shots a day. Shot so well all playoffs, confidence extremely high.”

What did the Panel Say About Karl-Anthony Towns?

The three former champions instantly jumped out of their seats in response to the assertion, agreeing that it was cap. Jumping in, Fyre continued, "It's a gigantic cap," and asserted that making that many shots in a single day was impractical.

But after carefully examining the statement, Kendrick Perkins asserted, "It has nothing to do with what KAT is doing, or getting his extra work in. That mo********er is scared of them all. That's the thing."

Towns is Reluctant to Dominate, Perkins Claims

With Lively II out of the game, the Wolves had the opportunity to dominate the paint during Daniel Gafford’s off-the-court minutes. But, Perkins claimed that Towns, “didn’t want no parts of it.” During Game 3, the Mavs’ rookie center, Dereck Lively II, took a nasty blow to the head and couldn’t play the major chunk of the game.

