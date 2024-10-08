Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Appearance in Royals-Yankees Game; All You Need to Know

Karl-Anthony Towns, who recently signed with the New York Knicks, appeared in Game 2 of the ALDS between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees, showcasing his presence in the Big Apple. On Sunday, Towns scored ten points in his preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, offering a glimpse into the two-man game between him and Jalen Brunson. Brunson and KAT both only participated in the first half.

Thanks to these posts on X, the former Twitter platform, everyone's attention is on Karl-Anthony Towns during the Royals-Yankees game. Karl-Anthony Towns pulled down four rebounds in his fifteen minutes on the court for the Knicks, while Brunson finished with 12 points and three assists on 5 of 11 shooting from the field. The Hornets were defeated by the Knicks 111-109.

“I know their talents, so it's a matter of playing with them. Finally getting to put a Knicks jersey on and playing 5 on 5, that was really cool,” Towns said, via a report from the Associated Press.

In the meantime, Brunson assured that he and Towns would click on the court quickly. “It's going to take some time,” the Knicks guard said. “But when people are willing to do what it takes to win, it's going to flow at some point. We're talking consistently; we're on the same page and we're excited to be teammates.”

Furthermore, Towns and Brunson should get some preseason court time together, according to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, so they can get started quickly when the 2024–2025 season officially begins.

“I figured it would be a little choppy and there are little areas we need to clean up. They need time so I wanted them to get their feet wet. The opener is right around the corner and we need to get to it,” Thibs said.

The four-time All-Star was surprised by the Wolves when they dealt KAT away because he had never requested a trade in his nine years in the league. Nevertheless, Towns is enjoying his fresh start, fresh off a trip to the Conference Finals.

