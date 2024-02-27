‘Karlo Entertainment, England’: Sehwag Takes a Dig at Bazball India’s Massive 3–1 Series Victory in Ranchi

Team India successfully gave a tough reality check to England, whose attacking approach, popularly termed ‘Bazball,’ faltered against the hosts as they received a 3-1 series defeat. India gained a dominating 5-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi, thus locking their third victory of the series.

India’s answer to Bazball

With this hard-fought defeat in Ranchi, Team India claimed their 17th consecutive series victory on their home soil. India was poised with the target of 192 runs; while chasing this, Team India faced several setbacks, but their resilience paid off in the end, crowning them as the series champions.

Team India’s victory over England also ended Ben Stokes’ winning streak as England’s captain in the Test series. Wreaking havoc against England in Ranchi, Team India brought an end to the Bazball hype.

Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at Bazball

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jibe at England’s unidimensional approach in Test cricket as he wrote on X, “Karlo Entertainment, England. Jeet jaisi boring cheez Bharat, Australia, New Zealand kar lenge (Focus on entertainment, England. Meanwhile, India, Australia, New Zealand will do boring things like winning).”

IND vs ENG fourth Test

England started off the fourth Test match on a fruitful note as they posted 353 runs on the board in the first innings, with former English skipper Joe Root recording an unbeaten century. They also had an exceptional start with the ball as the Indian top order toppled to their spin attack. Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley picked up quick wickets, restricting any top-order Indian batter, except opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, to score more than 50 runs.

Advertisement

However, the spinners couldn’t find an answer to Dhruv Jurel’s maturity, who stayed rooted to the pitch and built a 76-run stand with the No.9 batter Kuldeep Yadav. Scoring 90 runs with six fours and four sixes, Jurel took India from 171/6 to 307 runs, reducing the lead to just 46 runs by the end of the innings on Day 3.

The Indian spinners then took the baton in their hand, and England’s batters fell prey to their magic one after the other, as they were bowled out at a mere score of 145 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling attack, picking up nine wickets. Ashwin registered the figures of 5/51, achieving his 35th Test fifer, while Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul came up while conceding only 22 runs.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal kickstarted India’s run chase with a power-packed partnership of 84 runs, providing a stable start for the rest of the batters to build upon. However, as soon as both the openers departed, the Indian batting order crumbled, and they lost successive wickets.

However, Jurel and Shubman Gill came to India’s rescue and brought up a 72-run stand between them, again providing much-needed stability to the team. Gill also brought up his half-century in the process, thus driving India’s chase towards the end, with Jurel complementing his efforts equally.

Advertisement

IND vs ENG Test series

England started off the series with a 28-run victory over India in Hyderabad in the first Test but never got the chance to make a comeback into the series as India went on to win the following three Tests.

Recording a massive 106-run victory over England in Vishakhapatnam, India leveled the series 1-1. Team India then extended their lead to 2-1 with a 434-run win in Rajkot and, taking the dominance even further, managed to clinch the series with a 5-wicket win in Ranchi.