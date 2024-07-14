Kate Middleton Gets Standing Ovation in 2nd Public Appearance; Dons Wimbledon Purple Dress for Djokovic vs Alcaraz Finals

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance and it was for the much-awaited men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the third Grand Slam of the year. The Princess of Wales donned a Wimbledon purple dress and was welcomed with a standing ovation while she made her way to the Royal Box at Centre Court.

The way she was welcomed, it was all too emotional and filled with applause and cheers amid the 42-year-old battling with cancer. The Championship was overwhelmed and delighted to welcome her back again at the rematch of last year.

The Princess of Wales donned a purple dress by Safiyaa and matched it with a bow tie pin as she waved at the crowd at the Wimbledon final. Middleton was accompanied by daughter Princess Charlotte at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The nine-year-old was filled with pride and emotions seeing her mom being welcomed in grace. It was Charlotte's just second appearance at the Major event wearing a polka dot blue dress. She made her debut at the tennis tournament with her parents and brother last year.

Meanwhile, the event's chair Debbie Jevans is “hopeful” that Kate Middleton “will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron,” the former tennis player told Telegraph Sport last month. However, she believes “her health and recovery is the priority.”

Princess of Wales has served as All England Lawn Tennis Club’s royal patron since 2016

Kate Middleton has been serving as the All England Lawn Tennis Club royal patron since 2016. One of her ceremonial duties is honoring the winners of the singles with trophies; however, she wasn't there for the women's singles.

In March, the Princes of Wales had to announce the unfortunate news that she was diagnosed with cancer and was going through chemotherapy. She was last seen in King Charles III’s birthday parade.

Meanwhile, the women's singles was won by Barbora Krejcikova as the Czech beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy in three sets with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. It was her second career Grand Slam title after her first one came in the 2021 French Open.