Kate Upton Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into With Justin Verlander: 'Being a Baseball Wife Is Absolutely Insane'

Kate Upton recently shed light on life as a baseball player’s wife. The American model and actress first revealed that she had no idea what she was getting into after accidentally falling in love with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

During her recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Upton also disclosed details of how hectic life can be as a baseball star’s wife. Check out what she has to say!

Kate Upton reveals she had no idea about the MLB schedule when she fell in love with Justin Verlander

Being an MLB player is not easy, as each one has to compete in a variety of matches throughout the year. However, back then, Upton was unaware of the hectic schedule a player has to go through. Now that she has been with Verlander for years, she understands well how wild the player's calendar can be.

Thus, sharing the details about how it is to be a major leaguer’s wife, Upton told the New York Post, “Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane like this schedule is wild, it’s so long. I didn’t know. I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea that there were this many games.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old mentioned that late playoff games keep players busy for months, so at times, she couldn't see her husband for a very long time. This is considerable as MLB’s spring training begins in February, and the postseason matches end approximately in November, which suggests how long the MLB event calendar can be.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in 2017 after dating each other for several years. Together, they share a daughter, Genevieve.

Kate Upton is busy with her Hulu reality competition series Dress My Tour

The Hulu reality competition series Dress My Tour is just a few days away from being released. The show is set to take place on July 23, 2024, with Kate Upton being the host of it.

The serial will feature 11 aspiring fashion designers who create looks for music icons, including JoJo Siwa and Toni Braxton. Moreover, Marina Toybina and Laurieann Gibson are set to judge the reality competition series alongside Upton.

The series will broadcast ten unscripted episodes, and the winner of the competition will win $100,000. Upton is excited for the show to be released soon, as, according to her, it will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at glamorous onstage styles.

