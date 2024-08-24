Kate Upton Net Worth - How Much Is Justin Verlander’s Wife’s Net Worth in 2024?

Katherine Elizabeth Upton was born on June 10, 1992. She is Shelley and Jeff's daughter. Both of her parents are athletes. Her mother is a former state tennis champion from Texas, and her father is a high school athletics director.

In 1999, her family relocated to Melbourne, Florida, where she attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. A competitive equestrian rider, Kate Upton won several national titles, including five American Paint Horse Under-13 titles and one 14-18 Championship.

In 2008, Upton attended an Elite Model Management casting call in Miami. She was signed on the same day. She moved to New York City and signed with IMG Models. She began modeling outfits for Dooney & Bourke and Garage.

Upton was the face of Guess from 2010 to 2011. In 2011, she was featured in the body paint section of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and was selected Rookie of the Year.

In April 2011, a video of her doing the "Dougie" during a Los Angeles Clippers game went viral, bringing her greater attention. Another video of her performing the Cat Daddy dance went viral the following year.

In the summer of 2011, Upton appeared on an episode of "Tosh.o" and participated in the Taco Bell All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game. She made her acting debut in the November 2011 film "Tower Heist," as Mr. Hightower's mistress.

People named Upton its Sexiest Woman in 2014, the first time she had received the distinction. In 2014, she was also nominated for a Teen Choice Award in the Choice Movie: Chemistry category for "The Other Woman." In 2015, she received a nomination for Best Shirtless Performance for "The Other Woman" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

What is Kate Upton’s net worth?

According to Celebritynetworth, Kate Upton's net worth is $20 million. She was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, but raised in Florida. Her great-grandfather, Frederick Upton, co-founded the Whirlpool Corporation.

Contrary to common belief, Kate is not in line to inherit billions from the Whirlpool family trust. The fact is that there are many members of the extended Upton family, and Frederick gave the majority of his money to numerous organizations after his death.

Kate Upton is married to Justin Verlander

It should also be mentioned that Kate is married to professional baseball star Justin Verlander, who has made more than $350 million in compensation alone throughout his career and would most likely make $400-450 million in salary and endorsements when he retires.

In early 2014, Upton began dating Justin Verlander, then a Detroit Tigers baseball player. They became engaged in 2016. The pair were married in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017. Their daughter was born in November 2018. They had a boxer named Harley, who died in September 2021.

Upton has indicated that faith in God is vital to her. She has a cross tattoo on the inside of one of her fingers. Upton's nude images were leaked in 2014 as a result of a breach.

In late 2019, Upton was conducting a fitness class in New York City when animal rights extremists stormed in and began shouting at her for endorsing Canada Goose.

On World Kindness Day in November 2019, Upton announced her cooperation with Canada Goose to assist polar bear conservation, stating, in part, "I'm proud to partner with Canada Goose and PBI to help raise awareness and ensure a future for Polar Bears. I recently had the honor of visiting the new PBI House to learn about polar bears, polar bear research, and the role each of us plays in polar bear conservation…"

Kate Upton properties

In 2016, Upton and Verlander spent $5.25 million on a Beverly Hills mansion with a Hollywood history. The 5,706-square-foot mansion, constructed in 1976, once belonged to tennis great Pete Sampras, who purchased it from musician Kenny G.

It was once owned by actress Kate Jackson, producer Jon Peters, and television producer-director William Asher. The one-and-a-half-acre property has a pool and spa, a tennis court, many outdoor lounging spaces, a maid's room, and a bonus room with a separate entrance.

In October 2022, Justin and Kate sold their Beverly Hills property to Timothée Chalamet for $11 million. In August 2021, they purchased a property in Jupiter, Florida, for $6.5 million. They also possess a huge plot of undeveloped property in the same town, where they intend to build a house from scratch.

Following Verlander's signing with the Mets, the pair acquired a $16.75 million penthouse in New York City.

