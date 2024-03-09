Fact Check: Is Katherine Taylor, the Viral Girl From Steph Curry’s ‘Golf Swing’ Pic Charging $1500 for PERSONAL SERVICES?

Katherine Taylor, the viral fan who accidentally gained fame by photobombing Steph Curry at an NBA game, has increased her hourly charges from $600 to $1500 in response to her newly acquired popularity.

The news was reported by TMZ, and Taylor, who resides in San Francisco, said she has since received numerous messages from professional athletes after going viral. However, she declined to reveal the identities of those who have contacted her.

The public first noticed Taylor when she joyously jumped up during Steph Curry's 'golf swing' celebration at a Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday night.

The fan confirmed her identity on Twitter, excitedly saying it was the best date of her life. There was a brief period when her Twitter was deactivated following her sudden fame, but it's currently active again.

Commenting on her recent visibility, Taylor humorously highlighted the fear of being a woman in the same room as Steph Curry. Without even acknowledging him, she has now become a meme, which she finds amusing yet alarming.

Another event that caught attention was when a man sitting in front of Taylor, supposedly with his sons, turned around to observe her celebration. A cropped image highlighting this went viral, inciting a reaction from Taylor.

Reacting to this, Taylor joked in a repost, suggesting the man could end up divorced because of the picture with the comment, "His wife might take the kids, dog, and the hat."

Curry's Injury Update: Ankle Sprain Appears Minor

During the Warriors' match against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Steph Curry's ankle injury looked less severe than initially suspected. Curry rolled over his right ankle late in the fourth quarter while dribbling toward the basket.

Although he tried to walk off the injury, he had to leave the match and went straight to the locker room with less than four minutes left on the clock.

While it is anticipated that Curry might not be able to participate in a few matches, according to Shams Charania, it isn't seen as a long-term problem.

Charania shared that although Curry will need to miss at least a game due to a sprained right ankle, the expectation is that his time out won't be extensive.

Additionally, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry's MRI scan for his affected ankle came back normal, and his return will depend on the recovery process of the ankle over the next several days.

Curry has an average of 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season with the Warriors.

