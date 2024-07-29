Katie Ledecky Ex-Husband: Exploring US Olympian’s Marital History

Katie Ledecky is the most successful female swimmer. The American athlete has won seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals. She holds the world records in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m events. Ledecky is regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time by many.

The 27-year-old won the Bronze medal in the 400m freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27. She surprised the world by winning a gold medal in the 800m event at the 2012 London Olympics. Ledecky was the most decorated female Olympian at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning four gold medals and one silver medal. She also kept it going with two golds and two silvers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: When Shaquille O’Neal Beat 28 Times Olympic Gold Medalist and No. 1 Athlete of 21st Century Michael Phelps in Swimming

Who is Katie Ledecky’s ex-husband?

Ledecky prefers keeping a low profile on social media. She generally posts about her swimming, endorsements, and daily routine. Katie recently promoted her book Just Add Water via her Instagram handle.

Ledecky is not married entering into the 2024 Paris Olympics. She doesn’t have any current or ex-husband. The Stanford graduate keeps her personal life private. There have been reports suggesting that she was dating Swimmer Michael Phelps in 2016. Some rumors also said Katie is in a relationship with actor Zac Effron.

However, there is no concrete proof that Katie has an ex-husband. The swimmer has never confirmed or addressed any rumor about her dating. Ledecky has often said she wants to focus on her swimming career and isn’t looking for a relationship right now.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Katie Ledecky? All About Olympian Swimmer Set To Represent USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky and her family on her swimming career

“It’s a little surreal. I mean, I don’t think I would’ve expected to necessarily still be at this level this many years later,” Ledecky told People Magazine last month. She added that she wouldn’t have been able to see herself in the 2024 Olympics.

“I don’t take these opportunities for granted, and I just try to enjoy each day of the training and the process,” Ledecky admitted. According to NPR, she likes to take things year by year but is confident about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Since it’d be a home Olympic for her, Ledecky doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. “I want to compete in at least one event,” she said.

“I don’t get the sense of her feeling any pressure at all,” Katie’s dad told ESPN after her success at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ledecky’s family is a significant part of her life. They are proud that the limelight hasn’t changed their daughter even a bit.