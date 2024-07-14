Katy Perry Celebrates As Beau Orlando Bloom’s ‘Home Team’ England Makes It To Euros Cup Finals Against Spain



The whole football world is ready to witness two juggernaut teams England and Spain at the Euro Cup Finals. But, Katy Perry seemed to have already picked her choice as she is going with the English giants for their win.

This doesn’t come as a surprise as her beau Orlando Bloom is an Englishmen and a hardcore football fan from his core. But, it would be interesting to see how the English giants perform against the young Spaniards. On her X supporting England Perry wrote, “FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME”



With Katy Perry’s support England might have increased their chances of winning but only time can tell whether they can win the finals or not.

Brief preview of Spain vs England

So, here we are. After four weeks of exhilarating play involving 24 teams, we're down to the last two in what promises to be a great EURO final.

Spain's aggressive style, combining the expertise of veterans like Rodri and Álvaro Morata with up-and-coming talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, has become them the tournament's standout team.

EURO holders Italy, hosts Germany, and the ever-dangerous France had no answer for La Roja, and Luis de la Fuente's team will be confident of finishing the job and becoming the first nation to win four EURO championships.

However, England, despite a sluggish start, has risen into the competition and stands in the way. Ollie Watkins' last-gasp victory off the bench in the semi-final against the Netherlands displays Gareth Southgate's depth, and things appear to be coming together at the right time.

After agonizingly losing the EURO 2020 final to Italy at home, the Three Lions will be mentally prepared for what lies ahead in Berlin; moreover, they should not be intimidated by Spain, having defeated them 3-2 in the Nations League in Seville in their most recent encounter. Strap in: this may be an epic battle.

Possible lineup of Spain vs England

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

