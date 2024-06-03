In celebration of Pride Month, Katy Perry has rewritten portions of an NFL player's controversial commencement speech that was criticized as misogynistic and homophobic in order to uplift women and honor LGTBQ Pride Month.

The Firework singer shared an edited clip of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s May 11th graduation speech at Benedictine College on Instagram amid Prime Month.

Perry captioned the revised footage, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays - you can do anything; congratulations and happy pride."

Harrison Butker's original speech promoted traditional roles, decried pride

The 28-year-old NFL player's original 20-minute address promoted traditional gender roles, suggesting most female graduates would find the greatest fulfillment as homemakers and mothers rather than pursuing careers.

"I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said to the woman in the audience.

His speech also condemned LGBTQ rights, birth control, abortion access, in vitro fertilization, and surrogacy - which he described as part of a "pervasiveness of disorder."

Butker then goes so far as to denounce the concept of LGBTQ Pride, calling it "the deadly sin sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it."

Katy Perry recuts footage to uplift marginalized groups

The video clip posted by the pop star via Instagram shows Butker’s words seemingly twisted in a way to praise women's career ambitions and celebrate LGBTQ diversity.

The revised clip has Butker appearing to say, "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment... How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world."

It continues with an affirming Butker stating, "I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand—how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

The reframed speech concludes with Butker stating, "The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to you all. And congratulations, class of 2024."

Backlash to Harrison Butker's speech and the NFL's response

Butker's speech sparked significant backlash, with critics accusing him of promoting misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ, and religiously conservative views, which are highly inappropriate.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL's chief diversity officer, was compelled to release a statement distancing the league from the controversial remarks, saying, "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Many applauded Perry's efforts to revise Butker's speech with a more progressive, empowering perspective honoring women's rights and LGBTQ identities.

By reframing his words through editing, the pop star changed the narrative of the speech, which was meant to marginalize groups, into a positive celebration of diversity for Pride Month.

