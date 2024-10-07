Kawhi Leonard Confident in Knee Recovery, Remains Unimpressed by New Teammates

The Clippers are heading into an interesting and unpredictable season. They have a new arena to establish as home, and James Harden will be handling the ball extensively, as shown when he shot eight free throws in just 18 minutes during the team's first preseason game.

Kawhi Leonard tackled two key concerns for the Clippers this season: the condition of his knee and how his new teammates are performing.

Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee during the offseason. Inflammation kept him from participating in the Paris Olympics, and he has missed much of training camp to focus on strengthening his knee for the season. During halftime of the Clippers' preseason game in Honolulu, Leonard mentioned that his progress is promising, though it’s unclear if he will participate in back-to-back games this season. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Leonard said things are looking good.

"I feel good. Just been taking my time, getting stronger and getting ready.

"... We're just taking it slow, day by day and just trying to get me back on the floor. Once those conversations come, we'll see what they're talking about [on the best approach for back-to-backs].”

Leonard participated in 68 games last season, marking his highest since 2017, and earned All-NBA honors. However, knee issues resurfaced during the playoffs, limiting him to just two games, and the Mavericks eliminated the Clippers in the first round. This season's challenge is figuring out how to keep Leonard healthy throughout the regular season and ready for the playoffs.

Additionally, the Clippers need their new players Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Kevin Porter Jr. to step up and fill the void left by Paul George’s departure to Philadelphia. So far, Leonard hasn't been particularly impressed with their performance.

Kawhi Leonard's role with the Los Angeles Clippers this season remains crucial but complicated by his recurring knee problems. Since joining the team in 2019, Leonard has dealt with major injuries, including a torn ACL and meniscus, affecting both his explosiveness and overall play. Despite managing to play 68 games last season, knee swelling and soreness limited his playoff availability, prompting the coaching staff to adopt a cautious approach as he prepares for the upcoming season.

As Leonard strives to stay at the top of his game, he must find a balance between his physical limitations and the responsibilities of his position. He has hinted at the need to modify his playing style, especially regarding his movement off the ball. Last season, he covered one of the highest distances per game, raising doubts about whether this strategy is sustainable given his injuries. Leonard admitted that reducing movement could diminish his effectiveness, possibly forcing him into a less aggressive role than what the Clippers need from him.

