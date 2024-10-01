Kawhi Leonard Speaks Out on Paul George’s Departure; All You Need to Know

In his second public statement about Paul George's leaving the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard was in no mood to mince his words. Even though Kawhi relocated to Los Angeles due to George, it appears that he has moved past their relationship. His remarks, though brief, were very powerful.

Leonard answered straight when asked about the personal effects that losing George would have on him. He said, “I don’t feel like it’s going to be harder for me. For anybody I’m on the court with, I don’t look at him to be my savior.”

Leonard has come to be known as a "robot" over time. His reply was eerily reminiscent of emotionlessness, true to his reputation. There wasn't much for Leonard to miss, given what they managed to achieve in their time together. Under George and Kawhi, the Clippers have only won three playoff series since their pairing prior to the 2019–20 season. They have an even record overall as a pair.500 at 13:13.

During Team USA's training camp, Kawhi shared his initial thoughts during a media scrum, despite speaking about it on media day. He said, “We knew what it was going to come down to. So, we talked the whole way through. It’s no surprise.”

Kawhi was not surprised by George's decision because they continued to communicate. PG was very clear that his co-star was aware of this. George verified Kawhi's statements on Podcast P. He disclosed that they had numerous conversations together, including one in which Leonard told him something after leaving.

Kawhi mentioned that It was difficult to part ways with George as they had good memories together. However, he added that both of them had to have that discussion and after that, the best thing was to be done.

Together, the two were members of the Clippers for five seasons. They have the utmost respect for one another despite not being able to fulfill their ultimate dream. Although injuries contributed to their shortcomings, their partnership will always be remembered as a "what if" scenario rather than a successful run.

