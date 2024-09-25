Kawhi Leonard Undergoes Knee Procedure; Could Miss Knicks Next Season Opener

The Los Angeles Clippers have experienced a mix of anticipation and concern as they prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season. As the team unveils a new arena and logo, the focus remains on the health and availability of their franchise star, Kawhi Leonard, following news of a knee procedure in the offseason that could potentially sideline him for the upcoming season opener against the New York Knicks.

Reported by Shams Charania and Law Murray of The Athletic, Leonard's knee procedure was disclosed, highlighting the limited extent to which he will participate in training camp as he focuses on strengthening his knee. This development casts doubt on his availability for the Clippers' opening night fixture against the formidable Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant, on October 23.

In his tweet, Charania wrote, “Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee in the offseason, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. The franchise said today Leonard will be limited to strengthening his knee to start Clippers training camp, but team officials are optimistic about his progress.”

The issue of Leonard's knee has been a recurring concern, with Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank acknowledging the reduction in swelling but underlining the need for caution. He emphasized the team's priority of ensuring Leonard's full recovery and long-term well-being, indicating that Leonard's participation in training camp will be carefully managed to prioritize strengthening and conditioning.

Despite Leonard's determination to expedite his return, the organization remains circumspect about his readiness for the upcoming season. Frank emphasized the unpredictability of recovery timelines and the importance of assessing Leonard's progress at each stage before committing to a definitive return date.

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue echoed this cautious approach, emphasizing the team's commitment to prioritizing Leonard's long-term health over short-term gains. The coaching staff is unwavering in their stance that Leonard will not take the court until he fulfills all necessary recovery benchmarks.

The specter of recurring injuries looms over Leonard, stemming from his arrival in Los Angeles in 2019. Despited his significant impact on the team when healthy, Leonard faced significant setbacks, including missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL and being limited to just two games in the 2023 playoffs with a torn meniscus.

His healthiest season in recent years, during the 2023-24 campaign, was hindered by a knee reinjury before the 2024 playoffs. The news of Leonard's knee procedure and potential absence from the season opener underscores the ongoing fragility of his health and the critical role it plays in the Clippers' prospects for the upcoming season.

