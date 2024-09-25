Kawhi Leonard's Injury Report: Will the LA Clippers Start NBA Season?

Next week, the Los Angeles Clippers will not have Kawhi Leonard training at maximum capacity at the camp. Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations, made this statement during a Tuesday afternoon meeting with media representatives one week prior to Media Day.

Throughout training camp, Kawhi Leonard will gradually pick up speed; closer to gameday, his availability for the regular season opener against the Phoenix Suns will be ascertained.

Since April, Kawhi Leonard has been battling inflammation in his right knee. He participated in the first round series' Games 2 and 3 versus the Dallas Mavericks, but it was obvious that his health prevented him from playing further.



After being finally shut down, Leonard advanced to the point where he could take part in Team USA's training camp in July. Regretfully, USA Basketball and the LA Clippers decided to replace him a few days into camp.

“His right knee, the swelling has significantly gone down,” Frank said of Kawhi Leonard. “It's almost gone. He wants to participate in everything in training camp, but we're gonna hold him back from drill work and really focus on strengthening because the goal is to get him 100% so he can have a great season not just this year but for many years. We'll have a detailed plan, step-by-step, have objective measures to go from one phase to the next but he's super determined, super excited, and can't wait to get started.”

Leonard will be gradually increasing his workload for the regular season opener against the Suns while at training camp in Hawaii. He will also be taking part in a limited number of exercises aimed at strengthening his knees.

