Kayla Braxton Reportedly Decided Against Re-Signing With WWE Despite Talks of New Deal

After spending almost eight years as a mainstay presenter in WWE, Kayla Braxton announced she would be leaving the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago. Naturally, speculations about her joining the rival company, AEW, ran rampant, however, she later relayed that she was not going to work for another wrestling company.

With her impending WWE departure around the corner, a new report has emerged claiming that Braxton and WWE were in talks about renewing her contract.

Kayla Braxton decided not to re-sign with WWE

Kayla Braxton took to X earlier this month to reveal that she intends to leave WWE. In her announcement, Braxton expressed gratitude for her stint at WWE. In addition, Braxton extended her gratitude to other WWE personalities like Michael Cole, Paul Heyman, and more.

That said, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Braxton was offered to renew her WWE contract by the company. However, she chose not to re-sign with WWE.

The report states, “WWE & Kayla Braxton were in talks for a renewal but then she made the call not to sign a new deal.”

At this point, her next career pursuit remains undisclosed. However, the 33-year-old backstage interviewer has made it clear that she has no intentions of joining AEW, having worked for the largest wrestling promotion in the world. Furthermore, it is important to note that Braxton recently changed her X username to her true name.

Advertisement

Braxton is slated for her final appearance on WWE TV on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown, emanating from Madison Square Garden. It remains to be seen if she receives a sendoff on WWE TV.

Paul Heyman significantly influenced Kayla Braxton’s WWE career

It’s no secret that Paul Heyman has a great eye for talent. The wrestling manager has played a significant role in elevating the careers of major stars in the business. That said, Heyman also helped Braxton gain a considerable amount of popularity during her WWE stint.

Heyman and Braxton had undeniable chemistry in their backstage segments. Despite being strangers to each other initially, the duo realized they could make more appearances together on WWE TV after doing the Talking Smack show.

Needless to say, some of the funniest segments involving Braxton and Heyman took place when Roman Reigns was still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kayla Braxton after her WWE career concludes.

Read More: Rhea Ripley’s Wedding To Buddy Mathews Leaves WWE Star Heartbroken