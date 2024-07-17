Kayla Harrison Brutally Roasts Julianna Pena Over Steroid Accusation: ‘You Will Find Every Excuse in the World Not to Fight Me'

Kayla Harrison has been taking steroids in the past. This shocking accusation has been made by the UFC Bantamweight’s No. 1 contender, Julianna Pena. Harrison, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a PFL champion, made her UFC debut this April. Pitted against Holly Holm, the matchup between the two was expected to be a cracker. However, in reality, Holm did not seem to have anything much to offer.

Harrison dominated the proceedings from the start. And in just the second round, he caught Holm in a rear naked choke. Such a thumping victory has put Harrison in the title picture right away. Currently ranked No. 3, the 2x Olympic gold medalist is bound to cross paths with Julianna Penna. And heating things further, Pena’s steroid accusation has been criticized heavily by Harrison.

Kayla Harrison is unhappy with Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena recently sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast. Speaking about Harrison, Pena dropped a bomb, claiming that she was definitely taking steroids previously. Pena further accused Harrison’s gym, the American Top Team in Florida, of having every female athlete take the cycle. However, Penn also mentioned that at present, Kayla Harrison was not taking the juices.

Such a serious allegation did not sit well with Harrison. Lashing out at Pena, the Olympian took to her X account and penned down a brutal reply. Harrison wrote, “I have been tested by USADA since I was 12 years old. You will find every excuse in the world not to fight me, and the only shot in the a*s people need around you is anti-nausea medication."

Meanwhile, following her UFC 300 triumph, Harrison seemed confident of finding her footing in the UFC. She even mentioned going for the title right away after her maiden victory.

Kayla Harrison wants to be a UFC champion

A lot of doubts were lingering regarding how Kayla Harrison would handle her switch from PFL to the UFC. But at the end of the bout, it was Harrison who stood tall with her naysayers proven wrong. Excited about her first victory, the Olympian revealed her long-term plans at the post-fight presser.

Harrison mentioned that she wants to hold the UFC women’s bantamweight title before 2024 ends. And having delivered a dominating performance, Harrison hoped she had impressed the likes of Dana White. With Harrison aiming for the belt, the possibility of Harrison clashing with Pena this year cannot be overwritten. And when it does happen, it will surely be a banger.

