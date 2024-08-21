KC Chiefs Schedule: Complete Guide to Upcoming NFL Season for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Fans

The wait is almost over as the upcoming National Football League is around the corner. While the Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing at the training camp with the pre-season going on, the much-awaited regular action will begin next month with some high-profile fixtures lined up for the fans.

The Chiefs are scheduled to kick off their regular season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. They will then face the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers before they head into the October matches.

While the Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes fans wait to see their favorite players back on the field, check out this full schedule below:

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6

BYE

Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m. ET

Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas), 1 p.m. ET

Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 5

The Chiefs will begin their season with two consecutive games at home against the Raves and the Bengals. A total of eight home games will be played by the franchise while nine matches will be played away.

The Falcons are going to be the first away team for the defending champions who are gearing up for a three-peat this season. By doing so, the Chiefs will become the first ever franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowl trophies in the league’s history.

The franchise went through some significant defensive changes since they won their second Lombardi trophy in a row beating the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl LIV winners retained only two starters while they brought some new faces into the squad namely Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

