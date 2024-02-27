‘Keep Owning That Clown’: NBA Fans Troll Stephen A. Smith after Pelicans’ Twitter Slays with Classy Response in Ongoing Social Media Feud

The minor conflict between Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN analyst, and the New Orleans Pelicans has escalated, with the Pelicans' social media manager hitting back at Smith with a video clip X platform.

The Pelicans responded with a popular meme saying "I Ain't Reading Watching All That," a response to Smith's 10-minute-long video rant.

The sophisticated retort caused fans to cheer and further mock the commentator. Some of the best fan reactions are highlighted below.

The root of this tussle began with Smith's critique of Zion Williamson's weight issue. During Friday morning's Get Up show, Smith voiced his problem regarding Williamson's health.

Smith made remarks about Williamson's dietary habits, stating, "The real issue with Zion Williamson isn't his skill in the game, but his diet - specifically how many burgers he can consume."

He added, "Whether he'll focus on maintaining a fit physique, or continue indulging in fast-food like McDonald's and attracting offers from chefs inviting him to their eateries."

Stephen A. Smith vs. The Pelicans: A Rivalry Fueled by Criticism

Christian Clark from The Times-Picayune pointed out on December 8 how Williamson's work routine and dietary habits have consistently irritated New Orleans.

The young 23-year-old has had a hard time maintaining his place on the court due to numerous injuries early in his career.

On a recent Friday, the Pelicans responded by publicizing Smith's basketball numbers from the time he played for Winston-Salem State University.

They also shared a video montage highlighting the analyst's missteps throughout his career in sports.

Despite these challenges, Williamson seems to be putting all that behind him in the Pelicans' laudable performance in the 2023-24 season.

Starting in 47 games, he has an average of 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per match while making 58 percent of his shots.

Currently, with a 34-24 record, the New Orleans team holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

At his current rate, Williamson is expected to participate in 71 games, setting a new career-high record for himself. However, if the team's losing streak prolongs, Smith will likely continue to underscore the team's struggles.

